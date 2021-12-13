See All Neurosurgeons in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Brett Osborn, DO

Neurosurgery
4.8 (102)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brett Osborn, DO

Dr. Brett Osborn, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine (Incorporated Into Midwestern Univ) and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Osborn works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Osborn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Acevedo, MD
    1850 SW Fountainview Blvd Ste 104, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6214
  2. 2
    Brett A Osborn DO Pllc
    600 Heritage Dr Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 935-9233
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Dimension Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Brett Osborn, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932104049
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center Department Of Neurosurgery
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center Department Of General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine (Incorporated Into Midwestern Univ)
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis University, Waltham/Boston, Ma
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Osborn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osborn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osborn has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

