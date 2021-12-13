Overview of Dr. Brett Osborn, DO

Dr. Brett Osborn, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine (Incorporated Into Midwestern Univ) and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Osborn works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.