Dr. Brett Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Owens, MD
Dr. Brett Owens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens' Office Locations
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 274-9660Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very polite and precise to the what the task was
About Dr. Brett Owens, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1467443051
Education & Certifications
- Keller Army Hosp|University Of Massachusetts Medical School|US Army Inst Surg Rsrch
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.