Overview of Dr. Brett Owens, MD

Dr. Brett Owens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Owens works at University Orthopedics Inc in East Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.