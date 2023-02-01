Dr. Brett Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Parker, MD
Dr. Brett Parker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
St Thomas Medical Group, Nashville, TN300 20th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 208-6160
Saint Thomas Medical Partners-Neurology5700 Temple Rd, Nashville, TN 37221 Directions (629) 208-6160
St Thomas Neurology Specialits4230 Harding Pike Ste 535, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-1251
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker really listens and answers questions. I appreciated he understood my concerns about how I physically feel, my need to really understand my condition, and helped me find some relief to function better. One of the best Drs I have been to!
About Dr. Brett Parker, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1588807416
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
