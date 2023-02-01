Overview of Dr. Brett Parker, MD

Dr. Brett Parker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Parker works at St Thomas Medical Group, Nashville, TN in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.