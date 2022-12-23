Dr. Brett Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Parra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Parra, MD
Dr. Brett Parra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra's Office Locations
4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503
Directions
(850) 739-6572
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parra is a very compassionate, polite, and extremely professional doctor. He does not rush his patients. He takes the time to answer questions very thoroughly and in an understanding manner. His gregarious and outgoing personality helps him relate to his patients. I would highly recommend him to anyone for assistance with their medical issues.
About Dr. Brett Parra, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
