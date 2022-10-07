See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Medford, OR
Dr. Brett Quave, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (49)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brett Quave, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.

Dr. Quave works at Quave Clinic in Medford, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Quave Clinic
    701 Golf View Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 494-1111
  2. 2
    The Haven Pain and Spine Center
    707 MURPHY RD, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 734-3405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Ashland Community Hospital
  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Medford Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Brett Quave, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013911361
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kettering Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Quave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

