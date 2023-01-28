See All Neurosurgeons in Gulf Breeze, FL
Dr. Brett Reichwage, MD

Neurosurgery
3.3 (26)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Brett Reichwage, MD

Dr. Brett Reichwage, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.

Dr. Reichwage works at Gulf Breeze Hospital Clinical Lab in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reichwage's Office Locations

    Gulf Breeze Hospital Clinical Lab
    1110 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 934-2000
    Advanced Vascular Care Inc
    2010 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 469-0642
    The Neurosurgical Group-tippett Chapleau Frank Dmytrenko & Giovanin
    1717 N E St Ste 422, Pensacola, FL 32501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 469-0642

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital
  • Jay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Brett Reichwage, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396829735
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reichwage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reichwage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reichwage has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichwage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichwage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichwage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichwage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichwage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

