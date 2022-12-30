Dr. Brett Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Richards, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Ogden Clinic4700 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 475-3340Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
I love doctor Richards, he is awesome at what he does and he is willing to fight the insurance companies and anything or one that gets in the way of his pateints getting the help they need. I am 8 days out from surgery and they took stitches out today. I can use my rt. hand more now than before the surgery. I'll see him in 4 weeks to make sure everything is still working and doing great! He is a kind and caring Dr. who works for his patients and not the insurance company like other Doctors do. I stromg advise anyone having issues with their hands to book an appointment with Dr. Richards, because he's the best! I've had 4 hand doctors and he is fantastic!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University of Utah
- Louisiana State University
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Ross University
- Texas A&M University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
