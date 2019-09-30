Overview

Dr. Brett Roberts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at UPMC Heart And Vascular in Hanover, PA with other offices in Towson, MD and York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.