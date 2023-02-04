Overview of Dr. Brett Rosenblatt, MD

Dr. Brett Rosenblatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Rosenblatt works at VitreoRetinal Consultants in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY, Hauppauge, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.