Overview of Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD

Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Sasseen works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL, Palatka, FL and St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.