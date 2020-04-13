Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasseen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD
Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Dr. Sasseen works at
Dr. Sasseen's Office Locations
-
1
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 750-3025Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute5851 Timuquana Rd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 750-3022
-
3
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute7685 103rd St Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 750-3023
-
4
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Fleming Island1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 637-8538Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
5
Jacksonville Beach905 Beach Blvd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 750-3021Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
Mandarin Office9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 637-8530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
7
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Monument Office1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 750-3026
-
8
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Northside Office3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 637-8514Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
9
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Old St. Augustine14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 425-1424Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
10
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Palatka205 Zeagler Dr Ste 202, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 260-5675Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
11
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - St. Augustine109 Whitehall Dr Ste 117, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 637-8543
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sasseen is excellent. Very attentive to my concerns and very flexible in his treatment approach. Thankful to have him.
About Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1194728360
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Sasseen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasseen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sasseen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sasseen has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasseen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
