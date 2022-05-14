Dr. Brett Schlifka, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlifka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Schlifka, DO
Overview of Dr. Brett Schlifka, DO
Dr. Brett Schlifka, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Kansas City and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Schlifka's Office Locations
Palm Beach Neurosurgery - Boynton Beach1880 N Congress Ave Ste 301, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 794-4219Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Neurosurgery4560 Lantana Rd Ste 120, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 489-4847
Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC3319 S State Road 7 Ste 313, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 794-4221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC - Jupiter601 University Blvd Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 794-4220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He did back surgery on me, and got me walking after 8 years. Couldn’t ask for a better surgeon.
About Dr. Brett Schlifka, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1790728913
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University Of Kansas City
