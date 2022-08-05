See All Otolaryngologists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Brett Scotch, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Brett Scotch, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (126)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brett Scotch, DO

Dr. Brett Scotch, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Dr. Scotch works at Scotch Institute of Ear Nose & Throat in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Scotch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scotch Institute of Ear Nose & Throat - WC North
    27406 Cashford Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 994-8900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Scotch Institute of Ear Nose & Throat
    1818 Short Branch Dr Ste 103, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 994-8900
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Balance Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media With Effusion Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scotch?

    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr. Scotch has bed side manners and takes time to listen at your concerns Professional and Courteous Very thorough with examination he takes a nutritious approach with health issues.
    Barbara Brown — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brett Scotch, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brett Scotch, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scotch to family and friends

    Dr. Scotch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scotch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brett Scotch, DO.

    About Dr. Brett Scotch, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770577090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State Univ Affiliated Hospitals-St John Oakland Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Palmetto General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Scotch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scotch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scotch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scotch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scotch has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scotch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Scotch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scotch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scotch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scotch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brett Scotch, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.