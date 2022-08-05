Dr. Brett Scotch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scotch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Scotch, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Scotch Institute of Ear Nose & Throat - WC North27406 Cashford Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 994-8900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Scotch Institute of Ear Nose & Throat1818 Short Branch Dr Ste 103, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (813) 994-8900Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Dr. Scotch has bed side manners and takes time to listen at your concerns Professional and Courteous Very thorough with examination he takes a nutritious approach with health issues.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1770577090
- Michigan State Univ Affiliated Hospitals-St John Oakland Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Scotch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scotch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scotch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scotch has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scotch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Scotch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scotch.
