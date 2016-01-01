Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Shulman, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Shulman, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Shulman works at
Locations
1
Olmsted Medical Center -se Clinic210 9th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904 Directions (507) 292-7182
2
Dermatology and Mohs Surgery - Linden Oaks10 Hagen Dr Ste 300, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-9770
3
Rockwood Clinic400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 838-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brett Shulman, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1902841992
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
