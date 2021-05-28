Dr. Shurman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Shurman, MD
Overview of Dr. Brett Shurman, MD
Dr. Brett Shurman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Shurman works at
Dr. Shurman's Office Locations
Brett D Shurmanmd A Professional Corporation12401 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 991-8628
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shurman is by far one of the most caring and educated Psychiatrists that I have dealt with. My family and I have dealt with a plethora of others in the search for medication to help me. Dr. Shurman has helped me on the best and worst of days and has always maintained a friendly caring relationship.
About Dr. Brett Shurman, MD
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shurman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shurman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shurman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shurman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shurman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.