Overview

Dr. Brett Sklaw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sklaw works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Anal or Rectal Pain and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.