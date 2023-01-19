Dr. Brett Sklaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Sklaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Sklaw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sklaw was familiar with my medical history. He was kind and patient. For the first time in 10 years I feel I am getting the proper treatment for my Crohn's disease. I would highly recommend Dr. Sklaw and Ohio Gastro. I felt that I am in good hands.
About Dr. Brett Sklaw, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
