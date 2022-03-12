Overview of Dr. Brett Smith, MD

Dr. Brett Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Andalusia Health, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Gulf Breeze Hospital Clinical Lab in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.