Dr. Brett Spain, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Spain, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology.
Locations
Aging Gracefully Physical Therapy Svc PC5500 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-3033
Wantagh Physical Therapy3728 Park Ave, Wantagh, NY 11793 Directions (516) 679-1207
Total Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Llp2510 Westchester Ave Ste 100, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 684-4677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spain helped me with my shoulder injury. He was knowledgeable, easy to talk to, and listened well. I feared surgery, but after reassuring me about my MRI report, I only need physical therapy at this time. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Brett Spain, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750542064
Education & Certifications
- North Shore/Lij Plainview Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Marist College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Spain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spain.
