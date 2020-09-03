See All General Dentists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Brett Sperry, MD

Dentistry
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brett Sperry, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Sperry works at Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants-East in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants-East
    20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 931-1883
    Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants-Plaza
    4330 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 931-1883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiomyopathy
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cardiomyopathy
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiomyopathy
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Amyloidosis
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blastomycosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Common Cold
Confusion
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ebstein's Anomaly
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impella Device
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Perimenopause
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Prinzmetal Angina
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brett Sperry, MD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982920534
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Sperry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sperry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sperry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sperry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

