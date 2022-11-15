Dr. Stanaland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brett Stanaland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Stanaland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1000 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 200, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-6200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stanaland brought me back to health when all seven sinuses were most painfully infected. A hardworking doctor, he barely takes a week of yearly vacation. He keeps up with research and shares knowledge gained with his patients and publishes frequently in local magazines and elsewhere. A rare combination of strength, warm professionalism, intelligence, and high ethics displayed in a gentle, relaxed manner. I have been blessed to be a longtime patient.
About Dr. Brett Stanaland, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1508865924
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanaland, there are benefits to both methods.