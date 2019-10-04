Dr. Troyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Troyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Brett Troyer, MD
Dr. Brett Troyer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington.
Dr. Troyer works at
Dr. Troyer's Office Locations
Idaho Sleep Specialists PC403 S 11th St Ste 210, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 895-0411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’v been with Dr. Troyer for the last 24 years. Great experience with Him and his assistant Melissa.
About Dr. Brett Troyer, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841385523
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troyer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troyer works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Troyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.