Overview of Dr. Brett Walker, DO

Dr. Brett Walker, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They completed their fellowship with Harborview Medical Center



Dr. Walker works at McLaren Bay Region Orthopedic Surgery in Bay City, MI with other offices in Owosso, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.