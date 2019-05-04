Overview

Dr. Brett Wallentine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Wallentine works at Evans Urgent Care in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.