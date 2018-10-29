Dr. Brett Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Weinstock, MD
Overview of Dr. Brett Weinstock, MD
Dr. Brett Weinstock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Weinstock's Office Locations
Friedberg Eye Associates661 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 431-4663
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brett Weinstock gave me my eye sight back from when I was just a kid. I can see so much better then I could ever see . He took two Cataracts off and did Laser surgery. I want to Thank Him for a wonderful good job he performed. Can't thank you enough Dr Brett Weinstock
About Dr. Brett Weinstock, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356753883
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Weinstock speaks Spanish.
