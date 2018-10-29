Overview of Dr. Brett Weinstock, MD

Dr. Brett Weinstock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Weinstock works at Friedberg Eye Associates in Woodbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.