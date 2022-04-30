Dr. Brett Weinzapfel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinzapfel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Weinzapfel, MD
Overview of Dr. Brett Weinzapfel, MD
Dr. Brett Weinzapfel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Weinzapfel works at
Dr. Weinzapfel's Office Locations
-
1
Tri-State Orthopaedics225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 477-1558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
West Side Office5625 Pearl Dr Ste 101, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 474-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinzapfel?
He was running late. Otherwise, very nice visit.
About Dr. Brett Weinzapfel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1861410292
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinzapfel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinzapfel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinzapfel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinzapfel works at
Dr. Weinzapfel has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinzapfel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinzapfel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinzapfel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinzapfel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinzapfel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.