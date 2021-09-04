See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Smith, AR
Dr. Brett Whatcott, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brett Whatcott, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Whatcott works at Oklahoma Pain Specialists in Fort Smith, AR with other offices in Poteau, OK and Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Pain Specialists
    2707 Market Trce, Fort Smith, AR 72908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 434-3600
  2. 2
    Total Health Solutions LLC
    500 S Broadway St Ste D, Poteau, OK 74953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 434-3600
  3. 3
    Sensational Skills Therapy
    4125 E Mission Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 434-3600
  4. 4
    Mcmurry Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic
    302 N GREENWOOD AVE, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 434-3600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 04, 2021
    Dr Brett Whatcott takes the time to go over your medical history, actually listens to your questions and gives a detailed explanation! I excited to have Dr Whatcott as my Dr and trust his judgement. I definitely recommend him! If you want a Dr you trust and has your best interest in mind so that you have quality life, look no further.. Dr Brett Whatcott is the Dr you want!
    Nova Littrell — Sep 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Brett Whatcott, MD
    About Dr. Brett Whatcott, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134169816
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Whatcott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whatcott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whatcott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Whatcott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whatcott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whatcott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whatcott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

