Overview

Dr. Brett Whatcott, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Whatcott works at Oklahoma Pain Specialists in Fort Smith, AR with other offices in Poteau, OK and Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.