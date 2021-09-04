Dr. Brett Whatcott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whatcott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Whatcott, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Whatcott, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Whatcott works at
Locations
Oklahoma Pain Specialists2707 Market Trce, Fort Smith, AR 72908 Directions (479) 434-3600
Total Health Solutions LLC500 S Broadway St Ste D, Poteau, OK 74953 Directions (479) 434-3600
Sensational Skills Therapy4125 E Mission Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 434-3600
Mcmurry Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic302 N GREENWOOD AVE, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 434-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brett Whatcott takes the time to go over your medical history, actually listens to your questions and gives a detailed explanation! I excited to have Dr Whatcott as my Dr and trust his judgement. I definitely recommend him! If you want a Dr you trust and has your best interest in mind so that you have quality life, look no further.. Dr Brett Whatcott is the Dr you want!
About Dr. Brett Whatcott, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134169816
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
