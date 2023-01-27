Overview

Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Wilhoit works at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.