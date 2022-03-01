See All Family Doctors in Camp Hill, PA
Dr. Brett Wills, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Brett Wills, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brett Wills, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Iu Health Jay.

Dr. Wills works at Associates in Medical Toxicology PC in Camp Hill, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Francis Brescia Jr, DO
Dr. Francis Brescia Jr, DO
4.0 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Bruce Bashline, DO
Dr. Bruce Bashline, DO
4.4 (13)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Medical Toxicology PC
    207 House Ave Ste 102, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 262-5044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
  • Iu Health Jay

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Partial Lung Collapse
Burn Injuries
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Partial Lung Collapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wills?

Mar 01, 2022
Such an easy doctor to talk to & I really miss that. He suddenly left once their office moved and haven't seen him since.
Paige — Mar 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Brett Wills, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brett Wills, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wills to family and friends

Dr. Wills' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wills

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brett Wills, DO.

About Dr. Brett Wills, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568592715
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wills has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wills works at Associates in Medical Toxicology PC in Camp Hill, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wills’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wills. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wills.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Brett Wills, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.