Dr. Bria Barjuca
Dr. Bria Barjuca is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Family Foot & Ankle Center Inc PA4450 Eastgate Blvd Ste 232, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 770-4212
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Efficient and caring.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023623808
Dr. Barjuca accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barjuca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barjuca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barjuca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barjuca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barjuca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.