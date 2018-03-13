Dr. Brian Abaluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abaluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Abaluck, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Abaluck, MD
Dr. Brian Abaluck, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Abaluck's Office Locations
Brian Abaluck LLC2 Industrial Blvd Ste 100, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (484) 337-6071
- 2 462 E King Rd Ste 1, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (484) 888-0091
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abaluck is so wonderful! I found relief from my symptoms after the first session! I’ve already recommended him to a family member!
About Dr. Brian Abaluck, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952428070
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Yale University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abaluck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abaluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abaluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abaluck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abaluck.
