Overview of Dr. Brian Abell, DO

Dr. Brian Abell, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Abell works at Legend Orthopaedics in Augusta, GA with other offices in Waynesboro, GA and Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.