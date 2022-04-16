Dr. Brian Acacio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acacio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Acacio, MD
Dr. Brian Acacio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine.
Acacio Fertility Center2205 19th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 326-8066
Careaga Plastic Surgery27882 Forbes Rd Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (949) 249-9200
Hua Lung Lin Inc2225 19th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-1271Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Brian Acacio is an excellent Doctor and his staff is wonderful. The offices are very clean and welcoming in Bakersfield and Laguna Niguel. Dr. Acacio is very knowledgeable and competent in what he does and will give you the best possible shot in success. To be clear though, it's really expensive. We felt misled in the total cost because we were told that affordable IVF clinics will nickle and dime you while Acacio's didn't and included everything in one package price. However, everything wasn't included in the package and the total cost ended up being over double of what we understood the price to be. To be fair though we did have to do two rounds. Luckily we had family that helped with the total cost. However, besides the cost I feel Dr. Acacio still earned a 5 star rating.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952313140
Education & Certifications
- Lac/Usc Women's Hospital
- L a Co-Usc Med Ctr, Obstetrics and Gynecology
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- UC Irvine
Dr. Acacio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acacio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acacio speaks Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Acacio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acacio.
