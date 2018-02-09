Dr. Brian Adair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Adair, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Adair, MD
Dr. Brian Adair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lenoir, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Adair's Office Locations
-
1
Graystone Eye2060 Hickory Blvd Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 726-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashe Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great person, great sense of humor, patient, knowledgeable, compassionate. Spends enough time to answer all questions and explain issues. Highly recommend! Works mostly with kids but does see adults.
About Dr. Brian Adair, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Nt Sinai Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Dr. Adair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adair has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Presbyopia and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.