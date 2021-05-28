Overview

Dr. Brian Adams, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Adams works at Lutheran Medical Group LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.