Dr. Brian Adams, MD

Pain Management
4.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Adams, MD

Dr. Brian Adams, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Adams works at Spine Center Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Adams' Office Locations

    Spine Center Atlanta
    3161 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-5812
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2022
    First of all, I do not even refer him as Dr. Adams anymore; I refer him as Dr. Magic Hands. I have been receiving steroid shots on my back and neck since 2014 with another provider. I thought that was normal to get the shots, go home to stay in bed because of the pain of the needles punctures, wait 4 days for that to clear out, and then wait for next 4 or 5 days for the medicine to wear out. You know out there know exactly what I am talking about. By the grace of God, I found Atlanta Spine Center and my life has changed. I had to get a steroid shots by Dr. Adams (Dr. Magic Hands) and I honestly could not believe the difference on his procedure and the decrease pain level after. The difference was at the point that my husband asked me several times, are you sure that you got spine shots today? because I'm able to leave his procedure and be able to go grocery shopping the same day, after 2 hours drive to my home. He is very professional; however, what I admire the most about Dr. Adams
    Mildred Delgado — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Adams, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366672693
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams works at Spine Center Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Adams’s profile.

    Dr. Adams has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

