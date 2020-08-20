Dr. Brian Affleck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Affleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Affleck, MD
Dr. Brian Affleck, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Nampa, ID. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of Health Science and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Saltzer Health - Orthopaedics215 E Hawaii Ave, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 448-7364Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I’ve been to see Dr Brian Affleck several times now. Throat and nasal issues. He is as friendly and knowledgeable as can be. He explains things so I understand. After my first visit with him I couldn’t wait to share what I had learned from him with my husband! Dr Affleck is great with askIng if I have any questions. I never feel like he’s in a rush to get out the door to the next patient. When he’s with you, he’s with you. He actually looks at you when he’s talking to you. I had nasal surgery by him. I typically would be full of anxiety but knowing what a truly kind and thorough doctor he is, I was at ease and had 100% faith in him. Surgery was a success and the results were just like he told me! If you are in need of an ENT doctor, do what you can to see Dr Affleck! Also, his nurse Danett is welcoming, sweet and friendly every time she’s been the nurse!
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Education Consortium
- David Grant Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University Of Health Science
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Affleck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Affleck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Affleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Affleck has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Affleck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Affleck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Affleck.
