Overview of Dr. Brian Affleck, MD

Dr. Brian Affleck, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Nampa, ID. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of Health Science and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Affleck works at Saltzer Health - Orthopaedics in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.