Dr. Brian Alder, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Alder, MD
Dr. Brian Alder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Alder's Office Locations
-
1
Shepherd Eye Center3575 Pecos McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-2088
-
2
Shepherd Eye Center2100 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 731-2088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Shepherd Eye Center2475 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 731-2088
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Adler is amazing. He listened to what I had to say and then we made decision together.
About Dr. Brian Alder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437318409
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
