Dr. Brian Alder, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brian Alder, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Alder Dental8700 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA 98665 Directions (360) 831-0831MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding!!!! The receptionists, dental assistants and dentist are the absolute best. This is the kindest, friendliest and cohesive group, they work well with each other. The office is well organized and very clean. Strict universal precautions are followed. Patients are treated to the best care here!!!
About Dr. Brian Alder, DDS
- Dentistry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1629086517
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Alder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Alder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alder.
