Dr. Brian Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Allen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from SUNY Upstate School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 2, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 223-0800
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5181
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group435 Lewis Ave Ste 205, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-8178
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Allen’s calm demeanor and honesty put me at ease. It wasn’t an easy task due to all the fat necrosis and scar tissue caused by radiation. However, I’m very pleased with the work Dr. Allen has done. I no longer feel self-conscious about the symmetry of my breast.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- SUNY Upstate School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
