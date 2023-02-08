Overview of Dr. Brian Allen, MD

Dr. Brian Allen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from SUNY Upstate School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Allen works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Plainville, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT and Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.