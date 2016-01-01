Overview

Dr. Brian Allenbrand, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Allenbrand works at Saint Lukes Endocrinology/Dibts in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leavenworth, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.