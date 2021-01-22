Overview of Dr. Brian Anderson, MD

Dr. Brian Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Central New York Surgical Physicians PC in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.