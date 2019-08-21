Dr. Anseeuw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Anseeuw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Anseeuw, MD
Dr. Brian Anseeuw, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Hammond-Henry Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Anseeuw's Office Locations
Foot Specialty Associates616 35th Ave Ste 2, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 764-4729
Unitypoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf4500 Utica Ridge Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (309) 779-3101
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anseeuw is very thorough and very knowledgeable. He was helpful and kind. Not many drs understand and know how to treat my condition, and he helped so much. I definitely recommend him highly.
About Dr. Brian Anseeuw, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anseeuw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anseeuw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anseeuw has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anseeuw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Anseeuw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anseeuw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anseeuw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anseeuw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.