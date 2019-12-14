Overview

Dr. Brian Aquino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Texas City, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Aquino works at Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories Inc in Texas City, TX with other offices in La Marque, TX and League City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.