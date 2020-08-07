Dr. Brian Au, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Au is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Au, MD
Dr. Brian Au, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Nanes Eye Associates PA845 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 893-1760
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been going to Dr Au for about 4 to 5 years. He is awesome. Answers all my questions. Very knowledgeable. I wouldn’t go to any other dr. I highly recommend him ...
- Ophthalmology
- English, Korean
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Au has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Au accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Au has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Au has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Au on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Au speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Au. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Au.
