Dr. Brian August, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (31)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian August, MD

Dr. Brian August, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso and Sierra Medical Center.

Dr. August works at El Paso Integrated Physicians Group in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. August's Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Integrated Physicians Group
    4532 N Mesa St Fl 2, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
  • Sierra Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 11, 2021
    Best doctor in El Paso hands down. I’ve been in the worst pain of my life this past month without him, even after seeing another pain dr, who did next to nothing for me. I will forever be grateful for this man. He’s on a whole different level to which none of these so called “pain doctors” in El Paso will EVER compare. Thank you Dr August for your years of thorough and compassionate care
    EM — Jun 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian August, MD
    About Dr. Brian August, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English, Spanish
    • 1184618597
    Education & Certifications

    • Sinai Hospital
    • Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Medical Education

