Overview of Dr. Brian Averell, DO

Dr. Brian Averell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Averell works at Wilmington Health in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Migraine and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.