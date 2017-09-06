Dr. Brian Averell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Averell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Averell, DO
Dr. Brian Averell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Averell works at
Dr. Averell's Office Locations
Wilmington Health Pllc1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3383Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Cape Fear Center for Medical Arts1222 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3383
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the care I am getting from Dr. Averell.
About Dr. Brian Averell, DO
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
