Dr. Brian Bailey, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Bailey, MD
Dr. Brian Bailey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
Lafayette Childrens Clinic LLC5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg 12, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
Both of our boys have seen Dr. Bailey since birth. Dr. Bailey has earned our trust with providing care for our children which should say a lot coming from a parent because we only want the best for our children. He always takes his time and never leaves us feeling unsure about a diagnosis. I would highly recommend DR. Bailey and his staff to anyone looking for a pediatrician.
About Dr. Brian Bailey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1265430656
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.