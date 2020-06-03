Dr. Brian Bailey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bailey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brian Bailey, DPM
Dr. Brian Bailey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
Body-Mind-Spirit Podiatric Center500 14th St, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-3668Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 1:00pmWednesday8:30am - 1:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He and his assistants gave me a thorough examination and answered any questions that I had for them. He is always enjoyable to talk to and is very informative. He gives me tips on protective foot care. I have been seeing him for six years as a patient and I plan on continuing to do so for many years to come. His staff is very caring and helpful when I order new shoes from Dr. Comfort.
About Dr. Brian Bailey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265436141
Education & Certifications
- New Berlin Memorial Hospital
- Stanford Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.