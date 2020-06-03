Overview of Dr. Brian Bailey, DPM

Dr. Brian Bailey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Body-Mind-Spirit Podiatric Center in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.