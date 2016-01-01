Overview

Dr. Brian Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Atrium Health Primary Care One Health Family Medicine Urgent Care in Huntersville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.