Dr. Brian Barash, MD
Dr. Brian Barash, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Gladstone, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Comprehensive Psychiatric Association305 NW Englewood Ct Ste 300, Gladstone, MO 64118 Directions (816) 453-7473
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
I saw Dr. Barash in the hospital and was so impressed with his knowledge of medications. He is really smart and good at figuring out which combination of medications will help, even when you’ve tried nearly everything.
About Dr. Brian Barash, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1689663049
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Barash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barash has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Barash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barash.
