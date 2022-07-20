Dr. Brian Barczak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Barczak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Barczak, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis IN.
Dr. Barczak works at
Locations
1
BarczakMD .com800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (502) 230-1065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
BarczakMD .com1211 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (502) 230-1065
3
BarczakMD3104 Mercer University Dr Ste 102, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (502) 230-1065Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son had his first visit a few weeks ago. Dr. Barczak was nice and gentle with him. He asked him all the right questions and had me schedule a follow up for 2 weeks after school starts to make sure he isn’t overwhelmed. He was very laid back and my son felt comfortable talking to him which is a huge plus.
About Dr. Brian Barczak, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1104009398
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York - Forensic Psychiatry
- University Of Kentucky Department Of Psychiatry
- Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis IN
- Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
