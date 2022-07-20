See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Brian Barczak, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.7 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Barczak, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis IN.

Dr. Barczak works at BarczakMD in Lexington, KY with other offices in Nashville, TN and Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BarczakMD .com
    800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 230-1065
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    BarczakMD .com
    1211 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 230-1065
  3. 3
    BarczakMD
    3104 Mercer University Dr Ste 102, Atlanta, GA 30341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 230-1065
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 20, 2022
    My son had his first visit a few weeks ago. Dr. Barczak was nice and gentle with him. He asked him all the right questions and had me schedule a follow up for 2 weeks after school starts to make sure he isn’t overwhelmed. He was very laid back and my son felt comfortable talking to him which is a huge plus.
    Beffy1982 — Jul 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Brian Barczak, MD
    About Dr. Brian Barczak, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1104009398
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of New York - Forensic Psychiatry
    • University Of Kentucky Department Of Psychiatry
    • Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis IN
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Barczak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barczak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barczak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barczak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

